3 19 Senior Standout Damien Nelson

To Damien Nelson, the spring of 2018 means more than just looking forward to graduation. The senior sprinter has a chance to do what's never been done before. According to the Montana High School Association, nobody in Class AA has ever three-peated in the 100 meter dash.

"I figure why not? It's my last year, put it all out there," Damien said.

"He's been a leader. He was kind of thrust into the role as a sophomore," explained Rustlers head track and field coach Mike Henneberg. "There's not many sophomore boys that are 100 meter champs."

Over the course of his career, he's only gotten faster - holding a PR of 10.7 seconds.

"Winning the championship, how young he was, was pretty impressive and he carried that through his junior year and hopefully his senior year," said teammate Tucker Greenwell.

"He's had to grow up quick but he did and he's handled it well," Coach Henneberg added.

This season won't be the last the Treasure State will see of Damien. Come this fall, he'll put on his football pads to join the MSU-Northern Lights.

"It really felt like a place of family," Damien explained. "It feels like they take care of you and they really do care about who they have down there."

But for now - he'll work to uphold his reputation of speed and determination.

"He's the fastest kid in the state," Greenwell said. "He's gonna be again this year."

"I hope that they see his work ethic and see his commitment to the program," Coach Henneberg mentioned. "I hope that they look at his attitude and remember that he was always a positive kid and was someone who was always very dependable and that you could count on."