Stolen jar of honey leads to multiple charges for one woman

One woman was arrested March 16th on numerous drug charges after attempting to steal honey from the Walmart of Smelter Ave.

Macedonia Mondragon was caught attempting to steal store products at a self-checkout register. The sales associate caught Mondragon and escorted her to the Loss Prevention Office for police to arrive.

Upon a search, more stolen merchandise was found on Mondragon at a value of $34.30. GFPD found almost $4,000 dollars in cash, marijuana rolled into small balls, and plastic baggies commonly used in drug transactions. They also found a notebook with names and dollar amounts which appeared to be a drugs transaction log.

Mondragon's identity also showed she had multiple warrants leading back to a case earlier in the year. A Fed Ex package listed Mondragon as the recipient of a package which was intercepted by law enforcement and found to have 56.3 grams of methamphetamine.

During the cavity search at the Cascade County Detention Center, staff located a bag containing 50 grams of crystal methamphetamine in Mondragon's anus.

She faces 4 misdemeanor charges including Theft, Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Obstructing a Peace Officer.

She faces 3 felony charges including Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs with Intent to Sell, Use or Possession of Property Subject to Criminal Forfeiture

Mondragon's bond is requested at $25,000.