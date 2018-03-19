Time to get in shape for the Ice Breaker

2 people were arrested last night at the Buffalo Saloon following an altercation.
An operative for a political committee that supports Democrats has been charged with assault following a confrontation with a staffer for Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke outside a congressional hearing.
A woman was arrested last night for driving under the influence when she was driving up a one-way street going the wrong direction.
On March 17th, police responded to a report of a man swinging a baseball bat in the middle of the road and charging at a moving vehicle.
SASABE, Ariz. (AP) - Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is defending his use of a Japanese greeting when responding to a question from a congresswoman of Japanese descent.
For the first time in more than 100 years the sport of hurling is making a comeback in Butte.
HELENA - Crews have responded to a propane explosion on the east side of Helena at York Road and Lake Helena Drive. Details are limited at this time. Scanner traffic indicated one person was burned in the explosion, however, the severity of their injuries has not been confirmed. We have reporters on scene and will update as more information becomes available.
