Time to get in shape for the Ice Breaker

Before you can start running road races like the pros, there needs to be some training involved, or else you'll have a pretty rough time running on race day.

Peak wants to help you become the best athlete you can be, but they say to start training for road races there are some important things to consider.

The first thing that I recommend is that you need the right gear. You want good shoes, that's priority. You have to get it in your mind you're not going to do it fast right at first. I think a lot of people lose interest in because they will go out too fast too soon and it's miserable for them, said Jen Brown.

Running for 30 seconds then walking for 30 seconds is a great start for people who don't run often. You should keep up the cardio 3 to 4 times a week, but your off days should still involve some training.

Strength training the core, lots of planks, you want to make sure your legs are strengthened up but I think planks are the biggest thing to start out with though. As you progress and get into start working more upper body, said Brown.

Although it seems we all should know how to properly do a plank, Brown says most people do them wrong and was courteous enough to show us how its done.

Youre going to have a straight line from the back of your head to your hips, to your heels. Tuck that pelvis under, and you look forward. Thats a proper plank

We will keep up every week with the Peak and their 5 weeks to a five k program to help you prepare for the ice breaker.

