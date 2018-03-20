Montana Treasures: The legend of Piano Pat

For over 50 years Piano Pat, as she’s internationally known, has been tickling the ol’ ivories at the Sip ‘n Dip Lounge in Great Falls.
"This legend thing blew me away. I mean I still don't know if I accept it or not people are putting me there, saying I am. I guess I am,” Pat said.
Originally, she was supposed to be a fill in for a gig she’s played over five decades.
"Fate I guess. It was the guy that was playing in here's vacation, and I was supposed to be here for one week and he blew town and never came back. Before I’d played here id never played a piano bar in my life."
So, what’s kept her at the Sip all of these years?
"I’ve met so many great people and good friends and people have been so good to me I cant describe it. They just treat me royally and that's great at my age,” she said.
The Piano Queen of the last great place has performed in front of famous people and taken hundreds of pictures with fans.
She’s also seen a healthy share of the dating scene. For those looking for advice, Pat has a major key.
"If you've got time to go out and eat a meal and have some time together. Spend it together. They’ll come in for a date, all they do is text. They don’t even talk to each other. That bothers me,” she said.
As for playing at the Sip ‘n Dip, this legendary Montana treasure hopes to play…
"As long as the fingers work..I'm so used to 65-70 years of going out at night. It’s my lifestyle"
