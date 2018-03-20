Arrest made in Helena suspicious deaths

One woman was arrested March 16th on numerous drug charges after attempting to steal honey from the Walmart of Smelter Ave.
On March 17th, police responded to a report of a man swinging a baseball bat in the middle of the road and charging at a moving vehicle.
An arrest has been made in the suspicious deaths of a man and a woman in Helena.
UPDATE: Yesterday, Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta entered into a deferred prosecution agreement where he will resign his position as sheriff on or before June 1, 2018.
For over 50 years Piano Pat, as she’s internationally known, has been tickling the ol’ ivories at the Sip ‘n Dip Lounge in Great Falls.
