Arrest made in Helena suspicious deaths

UPDATE:

An arrest has been made in the suspicious deaths of a man and a woman in Helena.

Sheriff Leo Dutton says Kaleb David Taylor, 21, has been arrested and charged with 2 counts of Deliberate Homicide and one count of Tampering with Evidence. There is another person of interest but the Sheriff's office isn't releasing names at this time.

The man and woman victims have been taken to the crime lab for autopsies. Their names have not been released.

The Sheriff's Department will be giving updates as the investigation continues.

Law enforcement in Lewis and Clark County are investigating two suspicious deaths on Cayuse Road in Helena, according to Sheriff Leo Dutton.

According to Sheriff Dutton, one man and one woman were found dead late last night after neighbors called police and said they hadn't heard from them.

Their deaths are considered suspicious, and foul play is suspected.

Families have not yet been notified.

If you have any information, please contact the Sheriff's Office at 406-447-8293.