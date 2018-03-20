Update: Lewis & Clark County Coroner releases preliminary autopsy findings

UPDATE: Lewis & Clark County Coroner Bryan Backeberg has released the preliminary findings of the autopsy for David and Charla Taylor. It found both of them died from multiple blunt and sharp force trauma. More information will be released as it becomes available.

UPDATE: The Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Department is looking for a person of interest in the double homicide case in Helena. Sheriff Leo Dutton says deputies want to speak with Andrew Duncan. He is not considered dangerous, but the sheriff asks that residents do not try to detain him. If you have seen him or know anything about where he is, call 406-447-8293.

UPDATE: The suspect, Kaleb David Taylor, is the son of Charla Rae and David Muncie Taylor. Kaleb Taylor was on probation for a 2015 burglary of $15,000 worth of items from his parent's home. He is expected to make his initial appearance Wednesday afternoon.

UPDATE: 61-year-old David Muncie Taylor & 64-year-old Charla Rae Taylor have been identified as the victims of the double homicide in Helena.

UPDATE:

An arrest has been made in the suspicious deaths of a man and a woman in Helena.

Sheriff Leo Dutton says Kaleb David Taylor, 21, has been arrested and charged with 2 counts of Deliberate Homicide and one count of Tampering with Evidence. There is another person of interest but the Sheriff's office isn't releasing names at this time.

The victims have been taken to the crime lab for autopsies.

The Sheriff's Department will be giving updates as the investigation continues.

Law enforcement in Lewis and Clark County are investigating two suspicious deaths on Cayuse Road in Helena, according to Sheriff Leo Dutton.

According to Sheriff Dutton, one man and one woman were found dead late last night after neighbors called police and said they hadn't heard from them.

Their deaths are considered suspicious, and foul play is suspected.

Families have not yet been notified.

If you have any information, please contact the Sheriff's Office at 406-447-8293.