Update: Lewis & Clark County Coroner releases preliminary autopsy findings

Helena, MT -

UPDATE: Lewis & Clark County Coroner Bryan Backeberg has released the preliminary findings of the autopsy for David and Charla Taylor. It found both of them died from multiple blunt and sharp force trauma. More information will be released as it becomes available. 

UPDATE: The Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Department is looking for a person of interest in the double homicide case in Helena. Sheriff Leo Dutton says deputies want to speak with Andrew Duncan. He is not considered dangerous, but the sheriff asks that residents do not try to detain him. If you have seen him or know anything about where he is, call 406-447-8293. 

UPDATE: The suspect, Kaleb David Taylor, is the son of Charla Rae and David Muncie Taylor. Kaleb Taylor was on probation for a 2015 burglary of $15,000 worth of items from his parent's home. He is expected to make his initial appearance Wednesday afternoon. 

UPDATE: 61-year-old David Muncie Taylor & 64-year-old Charla Rae Taylor have been identified as the victims of the double homicide in Helena.

An arrest has been made in the suspicious deaths of a man and a woman in Helena.

Sheriff Leo Dutton says Kaleb David Taylor, 21, has been arrested and charged with 2 counts of Deliberate Homicide and one count of Tampering with Evidence. There is another person of interest but the Sheriff's office isn't releasing names at this time.

The victims have been taken to the crime lab for autopsies. 

The Sheriff's Department will be giving updates as the investigation continues.

Law enforcement in Lewis and Clark County are investigating two suspicious deaths on Cayuse Road in Helena, according to Sheriff Leo Dutton.

According to Sheriff Dutton, one man and one woman were found dead late last night after neighbors called police and said they hadn't heard from them.

Their deaths are considered suspicious, and foul play is suspected. 

Families have not yet been notified.

If you have any information, please contact the Sheriff's Office at 406-447-8293.

  • NOT GUILTY: Benefis wins case against Robert Back

    After 13 days of trial, the jury reached a verdict in the Robert Back vs. Benefis case in just 2 1/2 hours. Robert Back suffered a life-changing head injury while playing football for Belt High School in 2014 and is now a quadriplegic.  His family already settled their lawsuit against the Belt School District and received $750,000.  The family is also seeking damages from Benefis for their role in discovering and handling Roberts injury.
  • UPDATE: 3-year-old found

    MANHATTAN- Authorities are asking for help finding a missing 3-year-old child. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says the girl's name is Logan and went missing in the area of Fifth Street in Manhattan. She's described as wearing a white shirt with a green dinosaur, jeans and no shoes. She has brown hair. Call 911 if you see her.

  • Police: Helena man confessed to beating death of parents

    HELENA- Authorities say it didn't take long for a man to confess to beating his parents to death and trying to cover up the crime. Kaleb David Taylor, 21, is charged with two counts of deliberate homicide and one count of tampering with evidence.

  • Stolen jar of honey leads to multiple charges for one woman

    One woman was arrested March 16th on numerous drug charges after attempting to steal honey from the Walmart of Smelter Ave. 

  • North Carolina mother arrested after video shows her giving her joint to smoke

    RALEIGH, North Carolina - A North Carolina woman faces numerous criminal charges after video of her toddler smoking pot showed up on Facebook. The video was shot in December or January. In it you see 20-year-old Brianna Ashanti Lofton giving her one year old a joint to smoke. The video was widely shared with comments admonishing the mother and urging law enforcement to get involved.

