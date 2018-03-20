Grizzlies spotted west of Choteau - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Grizzlies spotted west of Choteau

Posted: Updated:
By Megan Lewis, News Producer
Connect

"We had reports, sightings, and footprints in the last few days indicating maybe four or five or so bears out," said Mike Madel, bear management specialist with Fish, Wildlife, and Parks.

An FWP game warden spotted footprints of a female grizzly and cubs on the Blackleaf Wildlife Management Area west of Choteau.

“This is a little later than last year,” Madel said, “but the bears went into their dens last fall in good shape and we had lots of snow to cover their dens.”

According to FWP, when bears first emerge from their winter dens they usually spend several days or weeks near the den sunning themselves. Then they move down the mountains to search for food in lower elevation riparian areas. 

As always they encourage people to be cautious in those areas and carry bear spray.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Stolen jar of honey leads to multiple charges for one woman

    Stolen jar of honey leads to multiple charges for one woman

    Monday, March 19 2018 9:35 PM EDT2018-03-20 01:35:49 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 10:19 PM EDT2018-03-20 02:19:16 GMT

    One woman was arrested March 16th on numerous drug charges after attempting to steal honey from the Walmart of Smelter Ave. 

    One woman was arrested March 16th on numerous drug charges after attempting to steal honey from the Walmart of Smelter Ave. 

  • "Let's do this": Man accused of resisting arrest and assaulting an officer

    "Let's do this": Man accused of resisting arrest and assaulting an officer

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:29 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:29:59 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 9:23 PM EDT2018-03-20 01:23:10 GMT

    On March 17th, police responded to a report of a man swinging a baseball bat in the middle of the road and charging at a moving vehicle.  

    On March 17th, police responded to a report of a man swinging a baseball bat in the middle of the road and charging at a moving vehicle.  

  • Coroner investigating suspicious deaths in Helena valley

    Coroner investigating suspicious deaths in Helena valley

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 11:28 AM EDT2018-03-20 15:28:02 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:24 PM EDT2018-03-20 17:24:44 GMT

    Law enforcement in Lewis and Clark County are investigating two suspicious deaths on Cayuse Road in Helena, according to Sheriff Leo Dutton. According to Sheriff Dutton, one man and one woman were found late last night after neighbors called police and said they hadn't heard from them. Their deaths are considered suspicious, and foul play is suspected.  Families have not yet been notified. If you have any information, please contact the Sheriff's Office. 

    Law enforcement in Lewis and Clark County are investigating two suspicious deaths on Cayuse Road in Helena, according to Sheriff Leo Dutton. According to Sheriff Dutton, one man and one woman were found late last night after neighbors called police and said they hadn't heard from them. Their deaths are considered suspicious, and foul play is suspected.  Families have not yet been notified. If you have any information, please contact the Sheriff's Office. 

  • Montana Treasures: The Legend of Piano Pat

    Montana Treasures: The Legend of Piano Pat

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 12:03 AM EDT2018-03-20 04:03:07 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-03-20 21:40:49 GMT

    For over 50 years Piano Pat, as she’s internationally known, has been tickling the ol’ ivories at the Sip ‘n Dip Lounge in Great Falls. 

    For over 50 years Piano Pat, as she’s internationally known, has been tickling the ol’ ivories at the Sip ‘n Dip Lounge in Great Falls. 

  • Suta to step down as Pondera County Sheriff

    Suta to step down as Pondera County Sheriff

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 6:36 PM EST2017-12-20 23:36:00 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 5:34 PM EDT2018-03-20 21:34:42 GMT

    UPDATE: Yesterday, Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta entered into a deferred prosecution agreement where he will resign his position as sheriff on or before June 1, 2018. 

    UPDATE: Yesterday, Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta entered into a deferred prosecution agreement where he will resign his position as sheriff on or before June 1, 2018. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Professor defends Hansen in Concussion Trial

    Professor defends Hansen in Concussion Trial

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:05:06 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:05:06 GMT
    This morning we heard from one of Jessica Hansen's professors at the University of Montana.  Scott Ritcher helped teach Hansen about athletic training, and even wrote her a letter of recommendation to get a job at Benefis. He said that because no one told her about a concussion she did nothing wrong. Jessica Hansen made the same argument on Monday. Hansen claims Coach Graham told her that Robert went to the emergency room for flu-like symptoms and dehydration.  The ...
    This morning we heard from one of Jessica Hansen's professors at the University of Montana.  Scott Ritcher helped teach Hansen about athletic training, and even wrote her a letter of recommendation to get a job at Benefis. He said that because no one told her about a concussion she did nothing wrong. Jessica Hansen made the same argument on Monday. Hansen claims Coach Graham told her that Robert went to the emergency room for flu-like symptoms and dehydration.  The ...

  • Stolen jar of honey leads to multiple charges for one woman

    Stolen jar of honey leads to multiple charges for one woman

    Monday, March 19 2018 9:35 PM EDT2018-03-20 01:35:49 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 10:19 PM EDT2018-03-20 02:19:16 GMT

    One woman was arrested March 16th on numerous drug charges after attempting to steal honey from the Walmart of Smelter Ave. 

    One woman was arrested March 16th on numerous drug charges after attempting to steal honey from the Walmart of Smelter Ave. 

  • Time to get in shape for the Ice Breaker

    Time to get in shape for the Ice Breaker

    Monday, March 19 2018 9:37 PM EDT2018-03-20 01:37:17 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 9:37 PM EDT2018-03-20 01:37:17 GMT
    Before you can start running road races like the pros, there needs to be some training involved, or else you'll have a pretty rough time running on race day. Peak wants’ to help you become the best athlete you can be, but they say to start training for road races there are some important things to consider. “The first thing that I recommend is that you need the right gear. You want good shoes, that's priority. You have to get it in your mind you're not going to do it fas...
    Before you can start running road races like the pros, there needs to be some training involved, or else you'll have a pretty rough time running on race day. Peak wants’ to help you become the best athlete you can be, but they say to start training for road races there are some important things to consider. “The first thing that I recommend is that you need the right gear. You want good shoes, that's priority. You have to get it in your mind you're not going to do it fas...

  • "Let's do this": Man accused of resisting arrest and assaulting an officer

    "Let's do this": Man accused of resisting arrest and assaulting an officer

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:29 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:29:59 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 9:23 PM EDT2018-03-20 01:23:10 GMT

    On March 17th, police responded to a report of a man swinging a baseball bat in the middle of the road and charging at a moving vehicle.  

    On March 17th, police responded to a report of a man swinging a baseball bat in the middle of the road and charging at a moving vehicle.  

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2018. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.