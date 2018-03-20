Professor defends Hansen in Concussion Trial

This morning we heard from one of Jessica Hansen's professors at the University of Montana.

Scott Ritcher helped teach Hansen about athletic training, and even wrote her a letter of recommendation to get a job at Benefis.

He said that because no one told her about a concussion she did nothing wrong.

Jessica Hansen made the same argument on Monday. Hansen claims Coach Graham told her that Robert went to the emergency room for flu-like symptoms and dehydration.

The Plaintiffs say that if Jessica read the first page of the imPACT test, she would have seen that Robert listed a concussion.

Hansen said she did not read the first page, because it is more of a demographics page. Instead, she went right to the results.

Hansen also insisted that if she would have been told about the concussion, she would have handled it differently.