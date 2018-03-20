Autism Awareness event in Great Falls

Join the Friends of Autism Great Falls for their annual "Autism Awareness" event on March 24th. The day will run from 9:00am to 4:00pm, with an hour-long lunch break from noon-1:00pm. The location is the Hilton Garden Inn, located at 2520 14th St. SW.

The day will feature resources from psychologists, physical therapists, and other educators, as well as a presentation from the internationally-known author Dr. Jed Baker.

The program is geared towards parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, other caregivers and anyone who manages someone who might have autism.

You must register for the event to participate, and only a few spots are left. Head to this link to register and for more information.