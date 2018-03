Less than a week after leading the Montana Western men's basketball team to a program record 27 wins, head coach Steve Keller is leaving the program.

Steve Keller, who coached the Bulldogs for the last 11 years, will take over as the men's basketball coach at the University of Providence, according to a source close to Montana Western.

During his time in Dillon Keller accrued a record of 231-124. Western made the NAIA National Tournament each of the last four seasons.