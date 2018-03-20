Wind farm could bring cheaper utility bill

Cheaper utility bills could be on the horizon. Allete Clean Energy is building a new 80-megawatt wind farm near the Geyser area.

The new facility will supply energy to NorthWestern Energy under a 15-year power sale agreement. 80 megawatts of renewable energy will come from wind turbines and could supply almost 50,000 homes with green energy.

Brett Doney, GFDA President, said this only going to add to the golden triangle's already stellar agriculture scene.

Doney said, "energy is one of our target industries, energy production, and support we have just beginning to tap the wind potential of this region so hopefully this is the harbinger of future projects.

Construction is set to start sometime later this year.

