Havre Middle School evacuated due to threat

Havre middle school was evacuated around 1:00 this afternoon after a threat was found in the building.


Havre police said the threat was a note scratched into the wall of a bathroom stall warning the school of impending violence.


Administrators and Havre police swept the building after the students were evacuated and nothing out of the ordinary was found.


Havre Police do have persons of interest in the case but are not releasing any names at this time.


Police say the school district will have increased security measures on hand but for the most part everything should return to business as usual soon.

