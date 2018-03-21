Latest test results show Brucellosis positive Elk

Fish, Wildlife, and Parks released their test results for Brucellosis in Elk and out of the more than 140 animals tested, 7 came back positive.

Of the 100 elk sampled in the Tendoy Mountains, one was found to have Brucellosis. This is the first time an elk has tested positive for exposure in the Tendoys.

Thirty elk in the Tendoys were outfitted with radio collars to learn more about movement patterns and understand how the disease may spread.

In the southeastern Madison Valley, six elk tested positive for exposure out of the 41 sampled there.

“The discovery of an exposed elk in the Tendoys emphasizes the importance of elk surveillance near the boundary of the DSA,” said Montana State Veterinarian Martin Zaluski

The goal of brucellosis surveillance operations were to evaluate the presence and understand the movement of Brucellosis in Montana’s elk populations.

Brucellosis is a bacterial disease that infects cattle, bison, and elk and can result in abortion or the birth of weak calves. The disease is primarily transmitted through contact with infected birth tissues and fluids.

More information about Brucellosis and the Targeted Elk Brucellosis Surveillance project can be found online at: http://fwp.mt.gov/fishAndWildlife/diseasesAndResearch/healthPrograms/brucellosis/.