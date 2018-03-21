Growing Central Montana's business opportunities

Since spring has sprung the Great Falls Development Authority has wasted no time the promotion of the Electric City and the surrounding area. This week representatives head to Alberta and Ohio to further business and agricultural opportunities.

Already this year G-F-D-A has visited Michigan, Nevada, and California.Next they plan to travel to places like Washington D.C and even as far as Tokyo. Brett Doney GFDA President said the way to grow is to attract businesses who will invest in Great Falls and Central Montana. When they plan trips they find the most cost effective way to reach the most people, like going to trade shows. But not to worry the cost of these trips is not coming from taxpayers. Doney said they are a public and private partnerships.

"We have over a hundred companies that invest in us, we call them investors, their only return is for us to grow and diversify the economy then they have more opportunity for their business, said Doney.

He added the public money they receive from places like Cascade County are goes back into local businesses. GFDA invests over a quarter million dollars each year in the area. When it comes to outside investors GFDA is quickly changing the minds of those who wouldn't first think of Great Falls as a place to open up shop.