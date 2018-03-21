Neighbors react double homicide in "safe, quiet" Helena neighborhood

"it’s just so shocking that it happened in this neighborhood," said Jessica Sichelstiel, neighbor to the Taylor victims.
Sichelstiel says the Treasure State Acres Neighborhood, located on the north side of Helena, is the last one you'd expect to see crime scene tape strung up and police scattered everywhere, but that's just the scene she had to explain to kids Monday night.
"At first when we weren't sure what was going on, they were pretty scared with all of the police presence, just wondering what's going on, are we safe?"
She said for a brief moment a sigh of relief came over her when she found out this wasn’t a random act, but the relief quickly turned into something else.
"At that point it’s just that sadness and dealing with something that would happen in a big city, or just anywhere but in Helena, Montana in this little subdivision where we're all neighbors."
Sichelstiel's family just moved on the street a year ago. While she didn't know the family very well, she said saw the Taylor's, they were always extremely friendly.
"You wave, I just saw her out on her back deck maybe a week ago… Just waived."
The Taylors were well known and well liked in the area according to multiple neighbors. In fact a small memorial has been started right outside their home.
