8th Annual STEAM Expo in Great Falls

Join Great Falls Public Schools for the 8th annual STEAM Expo. STEAM, or science, technology, engineering, art and math, will feature mentorships, demonstrations, and "real-world" investigations for the public to observe, enjoy and learn.

This year's STEAM will take place on Saturday, March 24th from 10:00-1:30pm at the Great Falls High School Fieldhouse. Registration is now closed, but folks can still attend on a walk-in basis.

For more information, visit the GFPS website.