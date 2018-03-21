Havre middle school back to normal after shooting threats

Havre middle school is back to normal after someone found graffiti saying they would shoot up the school

The school had to be evacuated yesterday and authorities found nothing out of the ordinary. Superintendent Andy Carlson said they are still searching for the person responsible.

This is the second threat made against an Havre school and the superintendent said that students are becoming frustrated with this and ready for all of this to stop. He said students come to learn as well as teachers come to teach. He added "we are asking something of our teachers and staff that they are not trained in but everyone made it work.

The school is back to normal and but is still on high alert as officials continue to investigate.

