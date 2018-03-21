Havre residents want answers to unplowed roads

This past winter has been harsh, especially for those living on the Hi-line. Even though temps have warmed up, residents in Havre are still feeling the effects of a long winter.

Roads in some residential areas look almost look like mountains and some residents are not happy. One resident said, "roads are not often as bad as they are currently this winter has just been a crazy one."

Public works director, David Peterson, said he understands everyone is frustrated but priority areas come first and it's only so much that can be done when you have a 20 man team. Those priority zones include highway 2 coming into town and well as routes near schools and hospitals. The city currently has 2 plow truck as well as 2 sand trucks to cover roughly an 8-mile square area but the director said if people want to clear the roads themselves they are more than welcome too.



One resident said she recently tried to report a road that was unplowed near a school and she says she received what she calls "rude responses" from the assistant. The director said, despite the comments, he still urges anyone to call if they think a road should be plowed.