NOT GUILTY: Benefis wins case against Robert Back

After 13 days of trial, the jury reached a verdict in the Robert Back vs. Benefis case in just 2 1/2 hours.

Robert Back suffered a life-changing head injury while playing football for Belt High School in 2014 and is now a quadriplegic.

His family already settled their lawsuit against the Belt School District and received $750,000.

The family is also seeking damages from Benefis for their role in discovering and handling Roberts injury.