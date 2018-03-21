Cunningham Reportedly Leaving For Incarnate Word

Carroll College men’s basketball head coach Dr. Carson Cunningham is reportedly headed to the University of Incarnate Word.

ESPN’s Jeff Goodman tweeted the news Wednesday morning. UIW is a private catholic university in San Antonio and the Cardinal play in the NCAA Division I Southland Conference. Cunningham spent the past five years at Carroll and turned the program around completely. The Saints won only two games the season before he arrived but earned 80 victories in the past three seasons. That includes back-to-back Frontier Conference championships and three consecutive trips to the NAIA national tournament with two quarterfinals appearances. Carroll College did not comment and Cunningham was not immediately available for comment but senior Ryan Imhoff expressed appreciation for his coach.

"It's been a fun ride freshman year to now. He's really influenced my playing style. How to be a man honestly like the way he conducts himself on and off the court he's taught me a lot. I'm very grateful," said Ryan Imhoff.