Ryan Imhoff Named NAIA Player of the Year

The National Association of Basketball Coaches named Carroll College senior Ryan Imhoff the NAIA Division I Men's Basketball Player of the Year.

Imhoff became the first player in Saints history to win the award on Tuesday. He led his team in points per game, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks this season. The chemistry major was also a team captain but credits those around him for his success.

"From freshman year to where I am now it's like two different guys honestly. Maturity-wise, playing-wise, school-wise. I've grown up a lot and I can attribute that to the coaching staff and the team that I've been on. As the captain and leader of the team I wasn't really the most vocal guy but just lead by what I do," said Ryan Imhoff.