Helena Names Scott Evans New Head Football Coach

Helena High School announced that longtime assistant Scott Evans will be the new Bengals head football coach.

The announcement came on Wednesday. Former Bengals head coach Tony Arntson accepted the offensive line coach position with Carroll College in early February. Evans spent the past 24 years with the Bengals and helped them to four state championship games, including this past season, and a record of 160-91. Evans graduated from Montana Western and is now a member of the Bulldogs Athletics Hall of Fame. He was selected All-Conference and All-District three times at the linebacker position and was also an NAIA Honorable Mention All-American as a senior. Evans says he is looking forward to leading the Bengals program.

"First off I'd like to thank all the fans out there and the players here at Helena High and then, first and foremost, I'd like to thank my wife, Kim, and my boys. They were behind me a hundred percent. We've got a lot of things coming up and I love our team coming back, love the excitement we have around here, and so I'm excited to get rolling," said Scott Evans.