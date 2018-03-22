Person of interest identified in Helena double homicide case

HELENA, Mont.- The investigation into a the double homicide continues as the Lewis and Clark county Sheriff's Department attempts to piece together the details of the crime as a new person of interest is named.

Sheriff Leo Dutton says deputies want to question Andrew Duncan, but so far haven't had any luck finding him.

Even though Kaleb Taylor admitted to killing his parents yesterday, Sheriff Dutton says he believes there might be more to the story. Duncan is not considered dangerous, but the Sheriff's Department does not advise anyone, try to detain him.



Sheriff Leo Dutton says they cannot disclose at this time why Duncan is a person of interest because then Andrew could say it was public knowledge.



"I know it was reported that we have a confession, but we believe that there is more people that will be held accountable and we're working very diligently to find that out," said Dutton.

Dutton says the department has spoken with Duncan’s friends to encourage him to come into the sheriff's department to tell his side of the story. About seven officers and detectives are out trying to solve the case right now. That is far more than are usually sent to investigate, because solving this case is a top priority according to Dutton.



