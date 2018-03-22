No More Violence Conference in Great Falls

Join community members from throughout the area for the No More Violence Week in Great Falls.

The week runs April 2nd-6th at Great Falls College MSU. All events are free and open to the public. Organizer Sherri McKeever says the program began four years ago with about 300 attendees; last year, over 1,300 people showed up.

Events highlighted include a keynote address from AG Tim Fox, suicide prevention, ending violence against women, homeless youth, human trafficking, and much more.

For more information and a schedule of events, head to Facebook and search No More Violence Great Falls.