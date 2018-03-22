Grant for sexual, violent offender housing turned down

HELENA, Mont.- The sheriff's department turning down a grant meant to help sexual and violent offenders return to the community.

The sheriff, Helena police chief and county attorney say that the plan could pose extraordinary risk to the Helena community because the plan was not properly vetted with officials in the criminal justice divisions.



Some of the proposed quarters would have been downtown, within walking distance of some schools. Additionally, only one probation officer who would be responsible for looking after about ninety felons.



“We found out that it was for sexual and violent offenders only, that are not how we're going to operate. We need to have a conversation with the community, how do they feel about it, up to this point, they've said no to things like that,” said Sheriff Leo Dutton.

Lewis and Clark County has been criticized for the last few weeks by some members on the Criminal Justice Oversight Council. They argue keeping sexual and violent offenders in designated areas will help law enforcement keep an eye on and reform the criminals.



However, Sheriff Dutton met with the group yesterday. They came to an agreement that this proposal should be more carefully looked at and discussed with citizens of Lewis and Clark County before moving forward.







