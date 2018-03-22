"Operation Prom" combats distracted driving

Spring time for many in high school, prom is in the air. And with today's technology, getting there can sometimes be dangerous.

The project, "Operation Prom," is aimed at helping students understand the long term ripple affects of distracted driving.

Five organizations provided a real life simulation about how texting and driving can have devastating impacts on a community.

The Center of Disease Control and Prevention sighted in 2015, over 2,000 teens, between the of ages 16–19 were killed in the US.



Well over 200,000 were treated in emergency departments for injuries suffered in motor vehicle crashes.



The number breaks down to six teen deaths a day.



One firefighter said responding to these accidents is not something they ever forget.

"It brings back defiantly that reality that parents are going to have to deal with that for the rest of their lives siblings are going to have to deal with this friends are going to have to deal with this for the rest of theirs lives,"said Adam Jordan.



The all too real simulated car crash is something first responders hope to avoid especially over the weekend as prom goers celebrate.

one CMR student Mary Brown who played a victim said even with all the reminders out there to not drive under the influence or text and drive they need a dose of reality.

"Unfortunately until you see it until you feel it a lot of people don't think about the consequences of their actions and so I think by seeing what could happen it might make people think twice," said Brown.

not only was the drill good for the students to see but also for new firefighters like Travis Cik.

"It's a lot different when your in the public's eye and it's a lot different with everyone watching I felt it was valuable to train like this were we have all eyes on us<" said Cik.