"Operation Prom" combats distracted driving - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

"Operation Prom" combats distracted driving

Posted: Updated:
By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
Connect

Spring time for many in high school, prom is in the air. And with today's technology, getting there can sometimes be dangerous.  

The project, "Operation Prom," is aimed at helping students  understand the long term ripple affects of distracted driving.

Five organizations provided a real life simulation about how texting and driving can have devastating impacts on a community.  

The Center of Disease Control and Prevention sighted  in 2015, over 2,000 teens, between the of ages 16–19 were killed in the US. 

Well over 200,000 were treated in emergency departments for injuries suffered in motor vehicle crashes.

The number breaks down to six teen deaths a day. 

One firefighter said responding to these accidents is not something they ever forget.

"It brings back defiantly that reality that parents are going to have to deal with that for the rest of their lives siblings are going to have to deal with this friends are going to have to deal with this for the rest of theirs lives,"said Adam Jordan.

The all too real simulated car crash  is something first responders hope to avoid especially over the weekend as prom goers celebrate. 

one CMR student Mary Brown who played a victim said even with all the reminders out there to not drive under the influence or text and drive they need a dose of reality.

"Unfortunately until you see it until you feel it a lot of people don't think about the consequences of their actions and so I think by seeing what could happen it might make people think twice," said Brown.

 not only was the drill good for the students to see but also for new firefighters like Travis Cik.
"It's a lot different when your in the public's eye and it's a lot different with everyone watching I felt it was valuable to train like this were we have all eyes on us<" said Cik. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Missing toddler found hiding behind Crock Pot

    Missing toddler found hiding behind Crock Pot

    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:22 AM EDT2018-03-22 15:22:50 GMT

    MANHATTAN- A father is thankful for the community's response when his daughter went missing. 

    MANHATTAN- A father is thankful for the community's response when his daughter went missing. 

  • Update: Lewis & Clark County Coroner releases preliminary autopsy findings

    Update: Lewis & Clark County Coroner releases preliminary autopsy findings

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 11:28 AM EDT2018-03-20 15:28:02 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 3:09 PM EDT2018-03-22 19:09:41 GMT

    An arrest has been made in the suspicious deaths of a man and a woman in Helena. Authorities are charging their adult son with the crime.

    An arrest has been made in the suspicious deaths of a man and a woman in Helena. Authorities are charging their adult son with the crime.

  • NOT GUILTY: Benefis wins case against Robert Back

    NOT GUILTY: Benefis wins case against Robert Back

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:25 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:25:13 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:25 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:25:13 GMT
    After 13 days of trial, the jury reached a verdict in the Robert Back vs. Benefis case in just 2 1/2 hours. Robert Back suffered a life-changing head injury while playing football for Belt High School in 2014 and is now a quadriplegic.  His family already settled their lawsuit against the Belt School District and received $750,000.  The family is also seeking damages from Benefis for their role in discovering and handling Roberts injury.
    After 13 days of trial, the jury reached a verdict in the Robert Back vs. Benefis case in just 2 1/2 hours. Robert Back suffered a life-changing head injury while playing football for Belt High School in 2014 and is now a quadriplegic.  His family already settled their lawsuit against the Belt School District and received $750,000.  The family is also seeking damages from Benefis for their role in discovering and handling Roberts injury.

  • UPDATE: 3-year-old found

    UPDATE: 3-year-old found

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 7:54 PM EDT2018-03-21 23:54:20 GMT

    MANHATTAN- Authorities are asking for help finding a missing 3-year-old child. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says the girl's name is Logan and went missing in the area of Fifth Street in Manhattan. She's described as wearing a white shirt with a green dinosaur, jeans and no shoes. She has brown hair. Call 911 if you see her.

    MANHATTAN- Authorities are asking for help finding a missing 3-year-old child. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says the girl's name is Logan and went missing in the area of Fifth Street in Manhattan. She's described as wearing a white shirt with a green dinosaur, jeans and no shoes. She has brown hair. Call 911 if you see her.

  • Stolen jar of honey leads to multiple charges for one woman

    Stolen jar of honey leads to multiple charges for one woman

    Monday, March 19 2018 9:35 PM EDT2018-03-20 01:35:49 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 10:19 PM EDT2018-03-20 02:19:16 GMT

    One woman was arrested March 16th on numerous drug charges after attempting to steal honey from the Walmart of Smelter Ave. 

    One woman was arrested March 16th on numerous drug charges after attempting to steal honey from the Walmart of Smelter Ave. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Update: Lewis & Clark County Coroner releases preliminary autopsy findings

    Update: Lewis & Clark County Coroner releases preliminary autopsy findings

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 11:28 AM EDT2018-03-20 15:28:02 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 3:09 PM EDT2018-03-22 19:09:41 GMT

    An arrest has been made in the suspicious deaths of a man and a woman in Helena. Authorities are charging their adult son with the crime.

    An arrest has been made in the suspicious deaths of a man and a woman in Helena. Authorities are charging their adult son with the crime.

  • NOT GUILTY: Benefis wins case against Robert Back

    NOT GUILTY: Benefis wins case against Robert Back

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:25 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:25:13 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:25 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:25:13 GMT
    After 13 days of trial, the jury reached a verdict in the Robert Back vs. Benefis case in just 2 1/2 hours. Robert Back suffered a life-changing head injury while playing football for Belt High School in 2014 and is now a quadriplegic.  His family already settled their lawsuit against the Belt School District and received $750,000.  The family is also seeking damages from Benefis for their role in discovering and handling Roberts injury.
    After 13 days of trial, the jury reached a verdict in the Robert Back vs. Benefis case in just 2 1/2 hours. Robert Back suffered a life-changing head injury while playing football for Belt High School in 2014 and is now a quadriplegic.  His family already settled their lawsuit against the Belt School District and received $750,000.  The family is also seeking damages from Benefis for their role in discovering and handling Roberts injury.

  • Wind farm could bring cheaper utility bill

    Wind farm could bring cheaper utility bill

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 10:43 PM EDT2018-03-21 02:43:02 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 11:45 PM EDT2018-03-21 03:45:22 GMT

    Cheaper utility bills could be on the horizon. Elite Clean Energy is building a new 80-megawatt wind farm near the Geyser area. The new facility will supply energy to NorthWestern Energy under a 15-year power sale agreement. 80 megawatts of renewable energy will come from wind turbines and could supply almost 50,000 homes with green energy.  Brett Doney, GFDA President, said this only going to add to the golden triangle's already stellar agriculture scene. Doney said, "en...

    Cheaper utility bills could be on the horizon. Elite Clean Energy is building a new 80-megawatt wind farm near the Geyser area. The new facility will supply energy to NorthWestern Energy under a 15-year power sale agreement. 80 megawatts of renewable energy will come from wind turbines and could supply almost 50,000 homes with green energy.  Brett Doney, GFDA President, said this only going to add to the golden triangle's already stellar agriculture scene. Doney said, "en...

  • Professor defends Hansen in Concussion Trial

    Professor defends Hansen in Concussion Trial

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:05:06 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:05:06 GMT
    This morning we heard from one of Jessica Hansen's professors at the University of Montana.  Scott Ritcher helped teach Hansen about athletic training, and even wrote her a letter of recommendation to get a job at Benefis. He said that because no one told her about a concussion she did nothing wrong. Jessica Hansen made the same argument on Monday. Hansen claims Coach Graham told her that Robert went to the emergency room for flu-like symptoms and dehydration.  The ...
    This morning we heard from one of Jessica Hansen's professors at the University of Montana.  Scott Ritcher helped teach Hansen about athletic training, and even wrote her a letter of recommendation to get a job at Benefis. He said that because no one told her about a concussion she did nothing wrong. Jessica Hansen made the same argument on Monday. Hansen claims Coach Graham told her that Robert went to the emergency room for flu-like symptoms and dehydration.  The ...
Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2018. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.