Potholes put drivers at risk

HELENA, Mont.- A trip down a lane outside a country club seems picturesque and pleasant, but that's not the case for Country Club Ave. in Helena. Potholes are forcing drivers to either dangerously swerve or take a potentially damaging plunge.
“Oh, it’s awful out there," said David W. Armstrong, Jr., a 30+ year resident on Country Club Ave.
Armstrong has come to consider the road conditions normal because no matter how many times crews come out to patch them, the conditions stay the same.
"Within three months, the potholes is right back…. after they supposedly filled them in. And I’m no expert on roads and how you take care of them, but something is wrong."
Crews were out repairing Country Club Avenue this afternoon. However, they were only putting the equivalent of a Band-Aid on the situation.
Instead of using hot asphalt, which would better blend into the roads, crews said they had to use a cold mixture because its warm equivalent is not available right now. Unfortunately, the cold asphalt doesn't appear to stick to roads very well.
"I have seen the stones halfway across the road… And a battered vehicle."
Armstrong says there is also an issue with speeding, which could contribute to the poor road conditions. Country Club Avenue connects to the street in front of Fort Harrison, so it sees a lot of traffic.
"Normally when they come across the bridge, they floor it. And they're doing about 90 miles an hour because you can see it’s a straight line"
Lewis and Clark county public works says most areas of Montana are experience similar, patchy pothole-filled roads because of the particularly horrible winter and because some materials are not available at this time.
MANHATTAN- A father is thankful for the community's response when his daughter went missing.
MANHATTAN- A father is thankful for the community's response when his daughter went missing.
An arrest has been made in the suspicious deaths of a man and a woman in Helena. Authorities are charging their adult son with the crime.
An arrest has been made in the suspicious deaths of a man and a woman in Helena. Authorities are charging their adult son with the crime.
MANHATTAN- Authorities are asking for help finding a missing 3-year-old child. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says the girl's name is Logan and went missing in the area of Fifth Street in Manhattan. She's described as wearing a white shirt with a green dinosaur, jeans and no shoes. She has brown hair. Call 911 if you see her.
MANHATTAN- Authorities are asking for help finding a missing 3-year-old child. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says the girl's name is Logan and went missing in the area of Fifth Street in Manhattan. She's described as wearing a white shirt with a green dinosaur, jeans and no shoes. She has brown hair. Call 911 if you see her.
One woman was arrested March 16th on numerous drug charges after attempting to steal honey from the Walmart of Smelter Ave.
One woman was arrested March 16th on numerous drug charges after attempting to steal honey from the Walmart of Smelter Ave.
An arrest has been made in the suspicious deaths of a man and a woman in Helena. Authorities are charging their adult son with the crime.
An arrest has been made in the suspicious deaths of a man and a woman in Helena. Authorities are charging their adult son with the crime.
Cheaper utility bills could be on the horizon. Elite Clean Energy is building a new 80-megawatt wind farm near the Geyser area. The new facility will supply energy to NorthWestern Energy under a 15-year power sale agreement. 80 megawatts of renewable energy will come from wind turbines and could supply almost 50,000 homes with green energy. Brett Doney, GFDA President, said this only going to add to the golden triangle's already stellar agriculture scene. Doney said, "en...
Cheaper utility bills could be on the horizon. Elite Clean Energy is building a new 80-megawatt wind farm near the Geyser area. The new facility will supply energy to NorthWestern Energy under a 15-year power sale agreement. 80 megawatts of renewable energy will come from wind turbines and could supply almost 50,000 homes with green energy. Brett Doney, GFDA President, said this only going to add to the golden triangle's already stellar agriculture scene. Doney said, "en...