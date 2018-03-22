Potholes put drivers at risk - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Potholes put drivers at risk

By Bliss Zechman, News Reporter
HELENA, Mont.- A trip down a lane outside a country club seems picturesque and pleasant, but that's not the case for Country Club Ave. in Helena.  Potholes are forcing drivers to either dangerously swerve or take a potentially damaging plunge.

“Oh, it’s awful out there," said David W. Armstrong, Jr., a 30+ year resident on Country Club Ave.  

Armstrong has come to consider the road conditions normal because no matter how many times crews come out to patch them, the conditions stay the same.

"Within three months, the potholes is right back…. after they supposedly filled them in. And I’m no expert on roads and how you take care of them, but something is wrong."

Crews were out repairing Country Club Avenue this afternoon. However, they were only putting the equivalent of a Band-Aid on the situation.
Instead of using hot asphalt, which would better blend into the roads, crews said they had to use a cold mixture because its warm equivalent is not available right now. Unfortunately, the cold asphalt doesn't appear to stick to roads very well.

"I have seen the stones halfway across the road… And a battered vehicle."

Armstrong says there is also an issue with speeding, which could contribute to the poor road conditions. Country Club Avenue connects to the street in front of Fort Harrison, so it sees a lot of traffic.

"Normally when they come across the bridge, they floor it. And they're doing about 90 miles an hour because you can see it’s a straight line"


Lewis and Clark county public works says most areas of Montana are experience similar, patchy pothole-filled roads because of the particularly horrible winter and because some materials are not available at this time.

