Great Falls man found dead

UPDATE: 9:24am

The Cascade County Sheriff's/Coroner Office has identified the 45-year-old victim as Lloyd Geaudry of Great Falls. GFPD continues to handle the investigation. No confirmed arrests have been made in the case.

A 45-year-old man was found dead early Friday morning along 16th Street South in Great Falls. Now the Great Falls Police Department is investigating.

According to a press release by the department, around 3:45 Friday morning a motorist called 911 to report a body in the middle of the street.

While officers were responding, two people took the man's body to the Benefis Emergency Department where he was pronounced dead. GFPD says the incident is most likely a part of a long-standing feud.

Right now, two men are being held for questioning and two suspects have been identified. However, the suspects have not been taken into custody yet. No names have been released yet. We will continue to update as information becomes available.