Great Falls police tight lipped in Geaudry homicide

GREAT FALLS -

GREAT FALLS - Four days after Lloyd Geaudry was found dead in the middle of the street, police aren't saying if they are any closer to finding the person responsible for his death. 

The last bit of information given to the media from Great Falls Police Department was in the form of a press release from Friday stating "We have two males detained for questioning and we have identified two suspects. Though we do not have the suspects in custody at this time we do not believe there is any further threat to the community as this appears to be an isolated incident."

Great Falls media relations officer Sgt. Jim Wells would not confirm if any suspects were in custody or if the 2 males were still being detained for questioning.

They're also not releasing any information regarding how Geaudry died or what happened leading up to his death.

Meanwhile, family members say Geaudry was fun loving, always full of smiles and someone everyone loved to be around. 

"He loved his family.  Family was everything to him.  He would be at every family event, every 1 year old's birthday party.  He was just always there and always around and had a good smile on his face," said Lisa LaMere, Geaudry's cousin.

Those same sentiments were echoed by his classmates on Facebook.  Words like the nicest guy, sweetheart, and gentle soul could be found multiples times in a thread announcing his death.

A visitation will be held Thursday, March 29 from 4 to 6 pm at Croxford Funeral Home, with a vigil at 6:00 pm. His funeral service will be 11 am Friday, March 30 at Our Lady of Lourdes, with burial to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.  

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral expenses. Click here for more details.

UPDATE: 9:24am

The Cascade County Sheriff's/Coroner Office has identified the 45-year-old victim as Lloyd Geaudry of Great Falls.  GFPD continues to handle the investigation.  No confirmed arrests have been made in the case.

A 45-year-old man was found dead early Friday morning along 16th Street South in Great Falls. Now the Great Falls Police Department is investigating.

According to a press release by the department, around 3:45 Friday morning a motorist called 911 to report a body in the middle of the street.

While officers were responding, two people took the man's body to the Benefis Emergency Department where he was pronounced dead. GFPD says the incident is most likely a part of a long-standing feud.

Right now, two men are being held for questioning and two suspects have been identified. However, the suspects have not been taken into custody yet. No names have been released yet. We will continue to update as information becomes available.

