Second witness identified in Great Falls Murder

James Michael Parker James Michael Parker
GREAT FALLS -

UPDATE 09:42 AM:
The Great Falls Police Department says they have identified the second man wanted for questioning in the Lloyd Geaudry homicide case. A police department staffer says that just after 8:00 am Friday, made contact with the male and also located the truck they were looking for.  

GFPD is not releasing the man's name at this time.

UPDATE:

A person of interest in the homicide of Lloyd Geaudry last Friday has been identified.

Great Falls police say James Michael Parker is a person of interest in the case. He is currently in federal custody for violations of his supervised release. No charges have been filed at this time.

GFPD is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a vehicle and a man in the photos attached to this story. The vehicle is described as a blue, green, or bluish green 90's model Chevrolet or GMC extended cab pick-up with aftermarket wheels. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Burrow at 406-781-8912.

GREAT FALLS - Four days after Lloyd Geaudry was found dead in the middle of the street, police aren't saying if they are any closer to finding the person responsible for his death. 

The last bit of information given to the media from Great Falls Police Department was in the form of a press release from Friday stating "We have two males detained for questioning and we have identified two suspects. Though we do not have the suspects in custody at this time we do not believe there is any further threat to the community as this appears to be an isolated incident."

Great Falls media relations officer Sgt. Jim Wells would not confirm if any suspects were in custody or if the 2 males were still being detained for questioning.

They're also not releasing any information regarding how Geaudry died or what happened leading up to his death.

Meanwhile, family members say Geaudry was fun loving, always full of smiles and someone everyone loved to be around. 

"He loved his family.  Family was everything to him.  He would be at every family event, every 1 year old's birthday party.  He was just always there and always around and had a good smile on his face," said Lisa LaMere, Geaudry's cousin.

Those same sentiments were echoed by his classmates on Facebook.  Words like the nicest guy, sweetheart, and gentle soul could be found multiples times in a thread announcing his death.

A visitation will be held Thursday, March 29 from 4 to 6 pm at Croxford Funeral Home, with a vigil at 6:00 pm. His funeral service will be 11 am Friday, March 30 at Our Lady of Lourdes, with burial to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.  

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral expenses. Click here for more details.

UPDATE: 9:24am

The Cascade County Sheriff's/Coroner Office has identified the 45-year-old victim as Lloyd Geaudry of Great Falls.  GFPD continues to handle the investigation.  No confirmed arrests have been made in the case.

A 45-year-old man was found dead early Friday morning along 16th Street South in Great Falls. Now the Great Falls Police Department is investigating.

According to a press release by the department, around 3:45 Friday morning a motorist called 911 to report a body in the middle of the street.

While officers were responding, two people took the man's body to the Benefis Emergency Department where he was pronounced dead. GFPD says the incident is most likely a part of a long-standing feud.

Right now, two men are being held for questioning and two suspects have been identified. However, the suspects have not been taken into custody yet. No names have been released yet. We will continue to update as information becomes available.

    Four days after Lloyd Geaudry was found dead in the middle of the street, police aren't saying if they are any closer to finding the person responsible for his death. 

    The annual Easter Egg Hunt at the Schuler Ranch has been postponed due to expected snow in the area.  Although the event is by invitation only, they are expecting over 1,000 people.   The Carter Easter Egg Hunt will now take place on April 7th.
    Smoke alarms sounded at a home on 5th Ave S & 10th St S. just after 5:30 p.m. today. 

    MANSFIELD, Texas - An elementary school teacher in Mansfield, Texas has been suspended for discussing her sexual orientation with students.  Stacy Bailey is an art teacher at Charlotte Anderson Elementary school.  Bailey was suspended after multiple complaints came in from parents upset she took the liberty to discuss the topic with the elementary-aged children.

    On the Blackfeet reservation, a disagreement between the tribe, glacier county, and a business has left people with very limited services in the area. Getting a drivers license, renewing your registration and even voting just became nonexistent in Browning as of Thursday. A feud over space between the Blackfeet nation, glacier county commissioners and Siyeh corporations has forced the closure of at least 3 offices within the former browning city hall. Rumors say the corporation kicke...
    HELENA, Mont.-There are an estimated 300 million guns in the United States. Thousands of broken or unwanted guns illegally end up in places like garage sales or flea markets. The National Center for Unwanted Firearms goals is simple. "Somebody needed to be responsible and get rid of the junk and do things to keep them from falling into the wrong hands,” said Bruce Seiler, President of the organization.   The non-profit does one of three things with the guns they re...
    An arrest has been made in the suspicious deaths of a man and a woman in Helena. Authorities are charging their adult son with the crime.

    After 13 days of trial, the jury reached a verdict in the Robert Back vs. Benefis case in just 2 1/2 hours. Robert Back suffered a life-changing head injury while playing football for Belt High School in 2014 and is now a quadriplegic.  His family already settled their lawsuit against the Belt School District and received $750,000.  The family is also seeking damages from Benefis for their role in discovering and handling Roberts injury.
    Cheaper utility bills could be on the horizon. Elite Clean Energy is building a new 80-megawatt wind farm near the Geyser area. The new facility will supply energy to NorthWestern Energy under a 15-year power sale agreement. 80 megawatts of renewable energy will come from wind turbines and could supply almost 50,000 homes with green energy.  Brett Doney, GFDA President, said this only going to add to the golden triangle's already stellar agriculture scene. Doney said, "en...

