Capital Softball Motivated By Unfinished Business

Capital High softball is the defending AA Western Conference champion but lost out at the state tournament.

Veteran head coach Mike Miller says the Bruins lost some key contributors including five seniors but the squad is already determined to return to state and make a deep postseason run.

"It reinforces my faith in humanity to be around these young girls. Sometimes in the world today we think that everything's just going south for us. But these are great girls to be around. They work hard. They do what we ask them. They're very respectful. I just love being around them," said head coach Mike Miller.



"Honestly these girls just get me excited. I've been playing with them for years and I love them and it's my last year with my sister and we're just so excited to finish strong. We want to end with a bang and we're all wanting that state championship. We all want it bad," said senior shortstop Kamrin Rosling.

The Bruins are scheduled to open the season at home against the cross-town rival Helena High Bengals on Thursday, March 29th at 4 p.m.