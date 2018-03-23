Helena Softball Looking For Historic Next Step

Helena High softball finished a program-record third place at last year's state tournament.

The Bengals lose six seniors from that squad but return several upperclassmen around a young infield and pitching rotation. Helena head coach Ryan Schulte admits they would all rather be practicing outside but it’s still exciting to start building on last year's success.

"We're excited. It's tough to be in the gym but I love the girls' attitudes the first two days. Our expectation has always been that they bring great effort and they have a great attitude in everything they do. So that expectation stays the same," said head coach Ryan Schulte.



"We definitely try to take each day a day at a time and play by play. We look at each game as just the next game. There definitely is still the same tight-knit feel with the team which is nice. We're all getting pretty excited for each other," said senior outfielder Sam Matteucci.

The Bengals are scheduled to open the season at the cross-town rival Capital High Bruins on Thursday, March 29th at 4 p.m.