Program helps rancher recover livestock loss due to harsh winter

Winter seems to be is finally over and many of us are adjusting to these warmer temps but for ranchers, unfortunately, they are still feeling the effects of winter.

According to the Farm Services Agency in Great Falls, farmers have reported a record number of cattle lost due to winter weather. Some losing as many as 30 heads of cattle which might not seem like a lot but that puts a major dent in ranchers production for the season. Farm Services offers what they call the Livestock Indemnity Program or LIP, which helps rancher get 75 percent of their losses back but ranchers if you don't submit in time you could lose out.

Rusty Cowan, Farm Service Agency, said that documentation is pretty strict so make sure timely notice of loss is critical.

He added that you can call, email or come in person to submit your claims but remember you only have 30 after the the loss of your livestock to submit claims.

Below is a link to the public meeting held in a town near you.

https://www.fsa.usda.gov/Assets/USDA-FSA-Public/usdafiles/State-Offices/Montana/pdfs/2018_mtlivestockmtgs.pdf

