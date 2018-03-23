Program helps rancher recover livestock loss sue to harsh winter

Total crap is how senator Jon Tester described the regulation after a Washington, DC circuit court threw out an exemption, which keeps ranchers from reporting air pollution caused by animal waste. Now, Montanans who raise cows may soon have to start monitoring just how much their animals defecate.
Total crap is how senator Jon Tester described the regulation after a Washington, DC circuit court threw out an exemption, which keeps ranchers from reporting air pollution caused by animal waste. Now, Montanans who raise cows may soon have to start monitoring just how much their animals defecate.
A 45-year-old man was found dead early Friday morning along 16th Street South in Great Falls. Now Great Falls Police Department is investigating. According to a press release by the department, around 3:45 Friday morning a motorist called 911 to report a body in the middle of the street.
A 45-year-old man was found dead early Friday morning along 16th Street South in Great Falls. Now Great Falls Police Department is investigating. According to a press release by the department, around 3:45 Friday morning a motorist called 911 to report a body in the middle of the street.
MANHATTAN- A father is thankful for the community's response when his daughter went missing.
MANHATTAN- A father is thankful for the community's response when his daughter went missing.
An arrest has been made in the suspicious deaths of a man and a woman in Helena. Authorities are charging their adult son with the crime.
An arrest has been made in the suspicious deaths of a man and a woman in Helena. Authorities are charging their adult son with the crime.
A 45-year-old man was found dead early Friday morning along 16th Street South in Great Falls. Now Great Falls Police Department is investigating. According to a press release by the department, around 3:45 Friday morning a motorist called 911 to report a body in the middle of the street.
A 45-year-old man was found dead early Friday morning along 16th Street South in Great Falls. Now Great Falls Police Department is investigating. According to a press release by the department, around 3:45 Friday morning a motorist called 911 to report a body in the middle of the street.
An arrest has been made in the suspicious deaths of a man and a woman in Helena. Authorities are charging their adult son with the crime.
An arrest has been made in the suspicious deaths of a man and a woman in Helena. Authorities are charging their adult son with the crime.
Cheaper utility bills could be on the horizon. Elite Clean Energy is building a new 80-megawatt wind farm near the Geyser area. The new facility will supply energy to NorthWestern Energy under a 15-year power sale agreement. 80 megawatts of renewable energy will come from wind turbines and could supply almost 50,000 homes with green energy. Brett Doney, GFDA President, said this only going to add to the golden triangle's already stellar agriculture scene. Doney said, "en...
Cheaper utility bills could be on the horizon. Elite Clean Energy is building a new 80-megawatt wind farm near the Geyser area. The new facility will supply energy to NorthWestern Energy under a 15-year power sale agreement. 80 megawatts of renewable energy will come from wind turbines and could supply almost 50,000 homes with green energy. Brett Doney, GFDA President, said this only going to add to the golden triangle's already stellar agriculture scene. Doney said, "en...