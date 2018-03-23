Providence Introduces Keller as Men's Basketball Coach

Two weeks ago Steve Keller was the head coach of the University of Montana Western men's basketball team.

But times change, and on Friday, he was introduced as the new head coach at the University of Providence.

Keller spoke to an audience mixed with faculty at the school as well as members of the current Argo basketball team. Keller briefly spoke about his mission to get Providence back to prominence with goals of winning the Frontier Conference and earning a spot at the national tournament on a regular basis.

Keller comes to UP from Dillon where he led the Bulldogs to a 231-124 record during his 11 year stint.

The new head coach and Vice President for Athletics Dave Gantt said the move was beneficial to both parties.

"I'm excited with what I see here at Providence," Keller said. "It was hard to leave Dillon, it was hard to leave Western, but this was a new opportunity, a new challenge, and I'm not being arrogant when I say this, but I believe we can win here."

Gantt added "(Keller) can get on (his players) and get (them) out of (their) comfort zone without (having them) disliking (him), and that's a hard balance to maintain. (Coach Keller) is a master at it. That's why his teams love him. He's tough, but that's ok because there's a little love in there somewhere. He builds those relationships. To me that was huge (when looking for coaching candidates).

The Argos will tip off its first season under Keller beginning in the fall.