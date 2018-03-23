Community Spotlight: Spring Art Class Schedule - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Community Spotlight: Spring Art Class Schedule

Posted: Updated:
By Ty Hawkins, Anchor/Reporter
Paris Gibson Museum of Art Education Director Sarah Justice stopped by the KFBB Studios for the complete run down of this Spring's Art Class Schedule. Classes are available for people of all ages, and range from painting, theater, photography and pottery. You can watch the full interview here, and learn more at website www.the-square.org. 

  • Farmers: "Not Counting Turds"

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:57 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:57:46 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 1:04 PM EDT2018-03-23 17:04:51 GMT

    Total crap is how senator Jon Tester described the regulation after a Washington, DC circuit court threw out an exemption, which keeps ranchers from reporting air pollution caused by animal waste. Now, Montanans who raise cows may soon have to start monitoring just how much their animals defecate. 

  • BREAKING: Man found in middle of street, GFPD investigating as homicide

    Friday, March 23 2018 12:08 PM EDT2018-03-23 16:08:35 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 12:28 PM EDT2018-03-23 16:28:19 GMT

    A 45-year-old man was found dead early Friday morning along 16th Street South in Great Falls. Now Great Falls Police Department is investigating. According to a press release by the department, around 3:45 Friday morning a motorist called 911 to report a body in the middle of the street. 

  • Person of interest identified in Helena double homicide case

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:41 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:41:34 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:41 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:41:34 GMT
    HELENA, Mont.- The investigation into a the double homicide continues as the Lewis and Clark county Sheriff's Department attempts to piece together the details of the crime as a new person of interest is named. Sheriff Leo Dutton says deputies want to question Andrew Duncan, but so far haven't had any luck finding him. Even though Kaleb Taylor admitted to killing his parents yesterday, Sheriff Dutton says he believes there might be more to the story. Duncan is not considered dangero...
  • Missing toddler found hiding behind Crock Pot

    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:22 AM EDT2018-03-22 15:22:50 GMT

    MANHATTAN- A father is thankful for the community's response when his daughter went missing. 

  • Update: Lewis & Clark County Coroner releases preliminary autopsy findings

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 11:28 AM EDT2018-03-20 15:28:02 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 3:09 PM EDT2018-03-22 19:09:41 GMT

    An arrest has been made in the suspicious deaths of a man and a woman in Helena. Authorities are charging their adult son with the crime.

