Community Spotlight: Spring Art Class Schedule

Total crap is how senator Jon Tester described the regulation after a Washington, DC circuit court threw out an exemption, which keeps ranchers from reporting air pollution caused by animal waste. Now, Montanans who raise cows may soon have to start monitoring just how much their animals defecate.

A 45-year-old man was found dead early Friday morning along 16th Street South in Great Falls. Now Great Falls Police Department is investigating. According to a press release by the department, around 3:45 Friday morning a motorist called 911 to report a body in the middle of the street.

HELENA, Mont.- The investigation into a the double homicide continues as the Lewis and Clark county Sheriff's Department attempts to piece together the details of the crime as a new person of interest is named. Sheriff Leo Dutton says deputies want to question Andrew Duncan, but so far haven't had any luck finding him. Even though Kaleb Taylor admitted to killing his parents yesterday, Sheriff Dutton says he believes there might be more to the story. Duncan is not considered dangero...