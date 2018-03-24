Bighorns Still in Pursuit of NA3HL Fraser Cup

The Helena Bighorns are still alive in the NA3HL playoffs.

The Horns swept the Great Falls Americans in the Frontier Division Semifinal series. Helena begins the best-of-three Division Final series this Friday at the Yellowstone Quake and will host Game 2 on Saturday. The #3 seed Bighorns went 2-6 against the top-seeded Quake in the regular season but Helena feels prepared for another shot.



"I would definitely say we're not favored to win but I think we match up well against Yellowstone. We've had two overtime losses so they know that if we don't show up for Yellowstone it's going to be a long night so I think we'll be ready to go," said Bighorns head coach Bob Richards.



"They're a really good team. A lot of times they'll pass up a pass to make a move and that's pretty crazy because we're not used to that type of playing style," said forward Ben Kottmeier.



"They had a little bit of an easier series. We had a hard-fought one. So I think we're going into it riding high and we'll try and surprise them in that first game and take it from there," said goaltender Nick Battaglia.

The puck will drop for Game 2 at the Helena Ice Arena on Saturday at 7:05 p.m.