Providence Hosts Wheel Chair Basketball Tournament

The University of Providence hosted their annual wheelchair basketball tournament on March 24th, raising awareness of athletic ability of people who use wheel chairs for mobility as well as fundraising for a more wheelchair-accessible campus. After the dust settled, the UP Argos Wrestling team met the Argos basketball team in the finals. Before the game, both teams engaged in a little friendly trash-talk.



"The wrestlers got something to prove and we're gonna come in and do their sports and we're gonna try to do it better than they do," said wreslter, Steven Taylor.

"Oh, I think we're gonna win... you know we played them already in the tournament earlier and I don't think they scored. They're pretty fast and they're pretty good on the chairs but they can't shoot as well as us..." said Argos Women's Basketball's Park Esary.



