Man accused of strangulation

On March 21st, GFPD responded to a report of a domestic disturbance. The victim told them earlier in the morning Jason Hall grabbed her by her hair and strangled her because they were arguing over the messiness of the house. Officers noted the victim was visibly upset, shaking, and crying with marks and bruising on her neck.

When officers spoke to Hall, he told them nothing happened and he had no idea why officers were there. Charging documents state his story evolved, telling officers they had argued about him leaving but nothing physical happened.

Hall has prior convictions for possession of a controlled substance (2002- Chicago), possession of cocaine (2004 - Indiana), dealing narcotics (2012 - Indiana), battery (2010 - Indiana), taking a minor to a nuisance property (2012 - Indiana), and criminal recklessness (2012 - Indiana).

He is now charged with one count of Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member. The State has requested his bond be set in the amount of $15,000.