Man accused of robbery in Great Falls

On March 20th, officers responded to Walmart for a shoplifting incident. A loss prevention officer from the store told police another shoplifting incident had occurred on March 5th where a man came into the store, took a tablet from the display, placed it under his coat, and walked out without paying for the item. Initially, the loss prevention officer had no suspects, but on March 20th, the man returned to the store to pick up a prescription. They were able to identify the man as Tommy Troxell, 27, through the pharmacy.

Charging documents state the loss prevention officer showed police photos of the suspect leaving the store on March 5th and officers pulled up a booking photo of Troxell to confirm he was, in fact, the suspect. The loss prevention officer said Troxell also shoplifted on June 14th, 2017, taking approximately $75.00 worth of merchandise. When the loss prevention officer attempted to stop Troxell, he allegedly kneed the loss prevention officer in the groin and fled the store. A photo from the June 14th incident was also provided.

Police went to Troxell's last known address in Great Falls. When they made contact with him, he was wearing the same coat he had been wearing during the March 5th shoplifting incident. He was immediately placed under arrest. He then reportedly admitted to police he had stolen the tablet.

According to court documents, he said he did not remember the June 14th incident, but admitted to being under the influence of methamphetamine very often during that time and believed the substance abuse may have hindered his memory.

He has a prior conviction for PFMA, Possession of a Controlled Substance, a long history of residential burglaries as a juvenile out of state, and has pending charges including Burglary in Montana.

He is currently charged with one count of Robbery. The State has requested his bond be set in the amount of $10,000.