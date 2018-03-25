Charges filed against accused drunk driver

HELENA - A fourth man was arrested Sunday for involvement with a burglary that's related to the killing of a Helena couple.
The owners of a Pita Pit restaurant in Missoula are apologizing after a video of one of their employees spitting in a customer's food went viral on Facebook.
Total crap is how senator Jon Tester described the regulation after a Washington, DC circuit court threw out an exemption, which keeps ranchers from reporting air pollution caused by animal waste. Now, Montanans who raise cows may soon have to start monitoring just how much their animals defecate.
Two men are injured, one in serious condition after an accident on Friday night.
On March 20th, the shoplifting suspect returned to the store to pick up a prescription.
Four days after Lloyd Geaudry was found dead in the middle of the street, police aren't saying if they are any closer to finding the person responsible for his death.
An arrest has been made in the suspicious deaths of a man and a woman in Helena. Authorities are charging their adult son with the crime.
Cheaper utility bills could be on the horizon. Elite Clean Energy is building a new 80-megawatt wind farm near the Geyser area. The new facility will supply energy to NorthWestern Energy under a 15-year power sale agreement. 80 megawatts of renewable energy will come from wind turbines and could supply almost 50,000 homes with green energy. Brett Doney, GFDA President, said this only going to add to the golden triangle's already stellar agriculture scene. Doney said, "en...
