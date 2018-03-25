Charges filed against accused drunk driver

UPDATE:

Lorine Lynette Kohm is facing multiple charges after Friday night car crash on the Vaughn South Frontage Road.

Court documents state the crash involved 2 pickups in a head-on collision and upon Troopers' arrival, the passenger of a Chevrolet pickup was being treated for a broken nose, significant tooth loss, and a severely broken arm, while the driver sustained facial laceration and a possible arm injury. The driver of the Toyota Tacoma vehicle was in an ambulance being attended to for minor injuries. The driver of the Toyota Tacoma identified herself as Lorine Kohm.

According to court documents, Kohm was highly intoxicated, smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot and watery eyes, a slurred and stuttered speech pattern, and exhibited a confused demeanor.

The investigation determined Kohm failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Cleveland Road and the Vaughn South Frontage Road, colliding with the westbound pickup. A bottle of Rich & Rare "Canadian Whiskey" was reportedly found in the Toyota Tundra and was approximately 1/3 full of alcohol. She has had 2 prior DUI convictions within the last 10 years.

While at Benefis, Kohm refused to answer questions or give a blood sample. She was then placed under arrest. A telephonic search warrant to procure a blood sample was obtained, but before the warrant could be served, Kohm reportedly escaped.

Troopers still had Kohm's purse after she escaped and found a marijuana pipe with burnt marijuana residue.

She is now facing the following charges:

- Count I: Negligent Vehicular Assault

- Count II: Criminal Endangerment

- Count III: Obstructing a Peace Officer or Other Public Servant

- Count IV: Escape

- Count V: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs

- Count VI: Driving While Suspended/Revoked

- Count VII: No Insurance

- Count VIII: Unlawful Possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle on Highway

- Count IX: Stop Sign Violation

- Count X: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The State has requested her bond in the amount of $30,000.

