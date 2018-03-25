Charges to be filed against drunk driver by Sun Prairie

Two men are injured, one in serious condition after an accident on Friday night.

According to Montana Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 9 P.M. at the intersection of Cleveland Drive and Vaughn South Frontage Road.

MHP says a female driver failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection. When she pulled into the intersection she was hit by the two men.

Officials say she was "heavily intoxicated, and smelled strongly of alcohol."

She was taken to the hospital where she left before a warrant could be filed for her blood to be tested.

Montana Highway Patrol numerous charges will be filed in the coming days.

A name for the female driver has not been released.