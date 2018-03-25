Pet of the week: Gizmo

This week KFBB is featuring Gizmo as our Pet of the Week. He's available for adoption right now at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center (MAAC) in Great Falls.
Gizmo is a 9-year-old cat who is laid back, pretty talkative, and very friendly with people.
“He is a pretty chill cat, he gets along well with other cats, and he lives in a cat community now with other another cat, so he gets along with others,” said Erin Doran.
Since he is a little older, he would do well in a household with older kids and no dogs.
“He is a little scared of dogs, so probably best in a house that's quiet and calm, he is a little older, 9, but he still has a lot of life to live,” said Doran.
If you're interested in adopting Gizmo you can head over to the adoption center at 900 25th avenue northeast or you can call the center at 406-727-Pets.
The owners of a Pita Pit restaurant in Missoula are apologizing after a video of one of their employees spitting in a customer's food went viral on Facebook.
Total crap is how senator Jon Tester described the regulation after a Washington, DC circuit court threw out an exemption, which keeps ranchers from reporting air pollution caused by animal waste. Now, Montanans who raise cows may soon have to start monitoring just how much their animals defecate.
According to an alert from Missoula County 911 authorities are looking for a missing teenager in Missoula.
On March 20th, the shoplifting suspect returned to the store to pick up a prescription.
A 45-year-old man was found dead early Friday morning along 16th Street South in Great Falls. Now Great Falls Police Department is investigating. According to a press release by the department, around 3:45 Friday morning a motorist called 911 to report a body in the middle of the street.
An arrest has been made in the suspicious deaths of a man and a woman in Helena. Authorities are charging their adult son with the crime.
Cheaper utility bills could be on the horizon. Elite Clean Energy is building a new 80-megawatt wind farm near the Geyser area. The new facility will supply energy to NorthWestern Energy under a 15-year power sale agreement. 80 megawatts of renewable energy will come from wind turbines and could supply almost 50,000 homes with green energy. Brett Doney, GFDA President, said this only going to add to the golden triangle's already stellar agriculture scene. Doney said, "en...
