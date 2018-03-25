Pet of the week: Gizmo - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Pet of the week: Gizmo

This week KFBB is featuring Gizmo as our Pet of the Week. He's available for adoption right now at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center (MAAC) in Great Falls.

Gizmo is a 9-year-old cat who is laid back, pretty talkative, and very friendly with people.

He is a pretty chill cat, he gets along well with other cats, and he lives in a cat community now with other another cat, so he gets along with others, said Erin Doran.

Since he is a little older, he would do well in a household with older kids and no dogs.

He is a little scared of dogs, so probably best in a house that's quiet and calm, he is a little older, 9, but he still has a lot of life to live, said Doran.

If you're interested in adopting Gizmo you can head over to the adoption center at 900 25th avenue northeast or you can call the center at 406-727-Pets.

