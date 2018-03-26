Sights and Sounds of The Hi Line Champs

The Class C teams stole the show this weekend in Havre at the Hi Line Invitational.



"People talk down on Class C and stuff but what we showed here at HIT is that Class C really can compete," said Box Elder Jr. Guard, Lilly Gopher.



"You look out there on that roster and you've got probably ten Frontier type kids on a team. It's amazing," said Class C Boys/Girls Head Coach, Jeff Graham.



"Class C doesn't get a lot of recognition as we should. It just shows that we can compete with the best," said Arlee Sr. Guard, Philip Malatare.



"You guys just outwork people because that's just what small town kids do. I'm proud of them for doing that. It's cool," Class C Boys/Girls Asst. Coach Nate Aschim.



"It feel great just to know that we can compete with these upper classes that have more selection for talent," said Twin Bridges Sr. Post, Kailee Oliverson.



"It's good to get out here and get some wins and show the state that Class C can compete with any class," said Melstone Sr. Guard, Brody Grebe.

Class C won both the boys and girls championships in dominant fashion, proving that the small town Montana is home to some of the Trasure State's best ballers.