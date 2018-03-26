Helena to become a hub for engineers? - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Helena to become a hub for engineers?

Posted: Updated:
By Bliss Zechman, News Reporter
If Helena plays its cards right, the Capital City might be the newest hub for engineers and subsequent multi-billion dollar engineering companies.
 

So-Fi, an online personal finance company valued at 4.4 billion dollars, moved one of its core offices to Helena  a few of years ago. Since then, the company has brought in more than 100 computer and software engineers.
 

Now, some economic development executives believe Helena has the momentum and layout to bring in more multi-billion dollar start-ups.

Dustin McKissen, an economic development executive in the greater St. Louis area, a LinkedIn Top Voice on Management and Culture and a CNBC contributor said in a recent article for Venture Beat that Montana’s tiny, rural, remote capital is building an ecosystem around a multibillion-dollar startup that unexpectedly showed up on their doorstep.”
 

Executive Director for Montana Business Assistance Connection (MBAC , Brian Obert, is also optimistic about Helenas potential to bring in these major corporations.


We've got a lot more going on than I think the rest of Montana sees it, the rest of the country sees it more than we do even right here in Helena. This is spectacularly exciting news, said Obert.  

So-Fi currently has about 140 engineers. Obert expects they'll have closer to 200 working for them by the end of this year.


Also, another, new engineer driven company, similar to So-Fi, recently moved its headquarters to Downtown Helena.


The start-up, called figure, only has about 12 employees, but Obert is optimistic about its potential growth as well as its potential positive impact on the Helena area.

  • Fourth person arrested in Helena homicide case; two others sought

    Monday, March 26 2018 2:09 PM EDT2018-03-26 18:09:20 GMT
    Andrew DuncanAndrew Duncan
    HELENA - A fourth man was arrested Sunday for involvement with a burglary that's related to the killing of a Helena couple.

  • Missoula Pita Pit apologizes for employee's actions in viral video

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:39 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:39:53 GMT

    The owners of a Pita Pit restaurant in Missoula are apologizing after a video of one of their employees spitting in a customer's food went viral on Facebook.

  • Farmers: "Not Counting Turds"

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:57 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:57:46 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 1:04 PM EDT2018-03-23 17:04:51 GMT

    Total crap is how senator Jon Tester described the regulation after a Washington, DC circuit court threw out an exemption, which keeps ranchers from reporting air pollution caused by animal waste. Now, Montanans who raise cows may soon have to start monitoring just how much their animals defecate. 

  • Charges filed against accused drunk driver

    Sunday, March 25 2018 6:50 PM EDT2018-03-25 22:50:35 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 5:36 PM EDT2018-03-26 21:36:34 GMT

    Two men are injured, one in serious condition after an accident on Friday night. 

  • Man accused of robbery in Great Falls

    Sunday, March 25 2018 2:11 PM EDT2018-03-25 18:11:52 GMT
    Sunday, March 25 2018 2:40 PM EDT2018-03-25 18:40:02 GMT

    On March 20th, the shoplifting suspect returned to the store to pick up a prescription. 

  • Police tight lipped in Geaudry Homicide

    Friday, March 23 2018 12:08 PM EDT2018-03-23 16:08:35 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 8:26 PM EDT2018-03-27 00:26:41 GMT

    Four days after Lloyd Geaudry was found dead in the middle of the street, police aren't saying if they are any closer to finding the person responsible for his death. 

  • Update: Lewis & Clark County Coroner releases preliminary autopsy findings

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 11:28 AM EDT2018-03-20 15:28:02 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 3:09 PM EDT2018-03-22 19:09:41 GMT

    An arrest has been made in the suspicious deaths of a man and a woman in Helena. Authorities are charging their adult son with the crime.

  • NOT GUILTY: Benefis wins case against Robert Back

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:25 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:25:13 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:25 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:25:13 GMT
    After 13 days of trial, the jury reached a verdict in the Robert Back vs. Benefis case in just 2 1/2 hours. Robert Back suffered a life-changing head injury while playing football for Belt High School in 2014 and is now a quadriplegic.  His family already settled their lawsuit against the Belt School District and received $750,000.  The family is also seeking damages from Benefis for their role in discovering and handling Roberts injury.
  • Wind farm could bring cheaper utility bill

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 10:43 PM EDT2018-03-21 02:43:02 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 11:45 PM EDT2018-03-21 03:45:22 GMT

    Cheaper utility bills could be on the horizon. Elite Clean Energy is building a new 80-megawatt wind farm near the Geyser area. The new facility will supply energy to NorthWestern Energy under a 15-year power sale agreement. 80 megawatts of renewable energy will come from wind turbines and could supply almost 50,000 homes with green energy.  Brett Doney, GFDA President, said this only going to add to the golden triangle's already stellar agriculture scene. Doney said, "en...

