Raise a Pint Night for Toastmasters Clubs

Join Toastmasters of Great Falls for their "Raise a Pint Night" at the Mighty Mo on Monday, April 2nd from 5:00-8:00pm.

$1 for every pint sold will go towards the Toastmasters, which has four different clubs in Great Falls.

According to Toastmasters president David Currie, Toastmasters is a non-profit organization with the goal of empowering individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. The organization has been recognized since 1924, and consists of more than 352,000 members.

For more information on Toastmasters or to get involved, head over to their website.