More tips to get prepared for Ice Breaker

Last week, athletic trainer Jen brown told us it's very important to have a strong core for running. Now it’s time to start focusing on that form.



Your form can really make or break you during training because improper form can fatigue you quicker and lead to joint problems.



“You want to keep your shoulders back and down and relaxed. Make sure your knees are going forward, you feet are going forward, and your arms are going forward. Think about doing ear to hip with your arms,” said Jen Brown.



This is something most have to consciously focus on when running to fix, as it’s something that is formed by habit. But there are other tricks for not getting fatigued.



“If you hit on your toe you are putting more stress on those knees. If you hit on your heel you are basically breaking every time you hit. So you want to hit midfoot. If you need to shorten your stride to do that great. If you need to lengthen that’s great, but it’s important to hit midfoot.



Be sure to keep up with the plank exercises and practice keeping good running form. We will have more tips for you on training for the Ice Breaker next week.