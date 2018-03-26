3/26 Senior Standout

Capital High School senior Elena Carter is the defending AA girls' state champion in the long jump.

"I think I've developed the most over last year and this year … I definitely feel more pressure because I'm a senior and I have to be a good role model and it's my last high school track season," said Bruins senior runner and jumper Elena Carter.

Elena has run hurdles for most of her life but just picked up long jump last spring.

"She tried it for the first time about midway through the season and after only five jumps not only did she break the school record in winning state she was off of the state all-class record by about three inches," said Bruins head coach Dick McMahon.

"It's kind of scary just because I feel like I have to live up to that again but whatever happens I'm just excited to be here," said Elena.



"Hopefully this year she can expand upon that and get her first state championship in the hurdles as well," said Dick McMahon



This Montana State commit and her sister, Leigha, also helped the Bruins' 4x100 meter relay team place second at state.

"Yeah, I hand off to her. <nat pop> She's always there to support me and I support her. It's a little intimidating but I'm excited to see how it goes and I think it'll be a good way to push me to do better," said Bruins sophomore runner Leigha Carter.

"For her, it would be probably more exciting if our relay team had success over her individual success. Team first, me second. She's there," said Coach McMahon.

"Just the fact that I get to compete with this team one more time it's really exciting because I like love everyone on it," said Elena.

