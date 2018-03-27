The Longest Walk comes to Montana

It is an effort spanning the entire nation.

People are walking from Seattle, Washington to Washington, DC, to draw attention to drug addiction and domestic violence in native communities.

The march will make several stops along the way, most recently in Rocky Boy.

This is the third year for the walk.

Their mission is to help unite native and non-native communities, by speaking to young people of each community.

They teach them not only the importance of remaining substance free but to help those who are stuck in addictive cycles.

"We are all in this together. if we don't stand together we're under a demise and if we don't stand together we're going to have a messed up generations to come," said Bobby Wallace, the walks National Chief.



As they walk through each community they gather information about how communities are helping battle substance abuse.

That information will then be shared with congressional leaders.

Their march continues on to Fort Belknap, before making a stop in Billings.