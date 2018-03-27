Watch for water on road ways

It is the second week of spring and the temperatures continue to rise.

But with the warmer weather, concerns of flooding have been on the rise.

In Choteau County, some roadways have been completely covered in water.

County Commissioner Daren Schuster has been keeping an eye on the roads.

He said every spring some flooding is expected.

However this year, with all the snow pack they could see higher reports of flooding.

Ideally if the day is warm and it freezes at night flooding should be minimal.

"It will isolate a few people in the county, I know there are some roads that are closed right now in the county not in this area but kinda isolate a couple of farmers but most people are prepared and can wait a couple of days and they will be alright,"said Schuster.

But it really all depends on the weather. Adding the main thing is to drive safely. And if you do have to drive on a water flooded road the water tends to run slowly. However he says make sure you can see the road bed at all times.